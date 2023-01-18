Nightmare in the Skies, What is going on? Staff Shortages, Cancelled Routes, Software Meltdowns

Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma: https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/

Travis Lamance, CEO of Haven Aero, joins me to discuss the nightmares impacting the airlines and travelers. We discuss the latest problems plaguing the airline industry and the mounting problems passengers are continuing to face. He discusses how the private Charter market since COVID has exploded and how it is working to free travel for every day people. We also discuss the investment, tax and business benefits that can be had when you purchase your own plane. Lastly we discuss the real benefits to society when owners donate their planes for emergency medical or other charitable uses. You can learn more about Travis and his airline at https://HavenAero.com - use code "Sarah" to receive free catering on your first chartered plane.

See more on Ebener (My Truth Platform - also get free eBooks & coupons)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/Subscribe

Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, telomere lengthening capsules and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

MUSIC CREDITS: "Silent Bleak Night" by Human's Win and "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.