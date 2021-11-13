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The Day Of The Lord Is At Hand - Fear GOD And Give Glory To Him
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124 views • November 13, 2021
For The Way, The Truth, & The Life - https://liftupabanner.com
There are many things within these videos that may be difficult to understand and hard to be entreated. Simply visit the website. It is all laid out BEFORE you. Let go of those teaching you and simply feast on the Word. It took losing everything to find the Truth. And it took letting go of the rest to find the Way and the Life. That is exactly what the Bible says. Visit the Playlists on my YT Channel here - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZedosAosSgiKyc-zu8sDkg Watch all of the videos. I watch them over and over and over. Why? Because it is the Word. It isn't some guy up here swaying you with soft words, or great speech. It is simply the Word. "It is the Spirit that quickeneth, the flesh profiteth nothing. The Words that I speak unto you, they are Spirit and they are Life."
Music:
https://www.youtube.com/c/samuelkimmusic
There are many things within these videos that may be difficult to understand and hard to be entreated. Simply visit the website. It is all laid out BEFORE you. Let go of those teaching you and simply feast on the Word. It took losing everything to find the Truth. And it took letting go of the rest to find the Way and the Life. That is exactly what the Bible says. Visit the Playlists on my YT Channel here - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZedosAosSgiKyc-zu8sDkg Watch all of the videos. I watch them over and over and over. Why? Because it is the Word. It isn't some guy up here swaying you with soft words, or great speech. It is simply the Word. "It is the Spirit that quickeneth, the flesh profiteth nothing. The Words that I speak unto you, they are Spirit and they are Life."
Music:
https://www.youtube.com/c/samuelkimmusic
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