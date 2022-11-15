‘Distrust in America’ Concerns raised over election integrity in US midterms

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RT
Nov 13, 2022
The upper chamber of Congress is expected to remain under Democrat control, but it’s the Republicans that look set to gain a majority in the House of Representatives. This means it’s going to get tougher for the Biden administration to get its policies passed. RT’s Fiorella Isabel has more details.
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