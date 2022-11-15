‘Distrust in America’ Concerns raised over election integrity in US midterms

RT
Nov 13, 2022
The upper chamber of Congress is expected to remain under Democrat control, but it’s the Republicans that look set to gain a majority in the House of Representatives. This means it’s going to get tougher for the Biden administration to get its policies passed. RT’s Fiorella Isabel has more details.
