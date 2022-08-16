If you are killed by the vaccine, NOBODY will blame the vaccine

Steve Kirsch





August 13, 2022





Both Deb Conrad and Gina Doane have been featured on Highwire.





I spent 90 minutes talking to both of them about how hospitals and the CDC treat the people who have been killed by the vaccine.





The hospital holds all the cards and even when this was one of the most obvious vaccine deaths I've ever heard about, no doctor at the hospital nor the CDC would recognize this as a vaccine death. They even omitted mentioning he was vaccinated on his death certificate.





When it comes to the vaccines, they can DO NO HARM.





This segment names the people who were responsible for this cover-up.





This death, which was early in the vaccination campaign, should have been acknowledged by the CDC as being caused by the vaccine. But you can't get anyone on camera at the CDC or the hospital to talk to about it.





There is something very serious broken when such an obvious vaccine death is covered up like this.





See the tribute to Gina's father here:





https://thehighwire.com/videos/he-would-be-alive-right-now-if-he-had-not-gotten-the-vaccine/





I interrupt my guests many times in this video because I'm so incredulous that this can be happening.





MANY PEOPLE FIND THIS OBJECTIONABLE. I KNOW THIS. I APOLOGIZE.





Please FOCUS YOUR COMMENTS ON THE CONTENT AND LESSONS, not the style of the interview.





Your comments will be more valuable to others who read them than "You interrupped your guests too much" which we already know.





There is critically important content in the video.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ftyxj-if-you-are-killed-by-the-vaccine-heres-how-the-hospital-treats-the-case.html



