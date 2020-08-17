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AMERICA: Would you notice if you lived under tyranny?
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5 views • August 17, 2020
July 17, 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bemUSjfFAfY
reallygraceful : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY-UU3bN4FkMILC-CMd8N5w
This video poses a question, going through the major themes of George Orwell's 1984, the stages of ideological subversion, and connecting a work of fiction to the events of the present.
Links to sources are always pinned as top comment.
Please consider supporting my channel on Patreon: http://patreon.com/reallygraceful
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reallygraceful : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY-UU3bN4FkMILC-CMd8N5w
This video poses a question, going through the major themes of George Orwell's 1984, the stages of ideological subversion, and connecting a work of fiction to the events of the present.
Links to sources are always pinned as top comment.
Please consider supporting my channel on Patreon: http://patreon.com/reallygraceful
Subscribe to my backup channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l5eAz36exjc
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/reallygraceful/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/reallygraceful
Twitter: https://twitter.com/reallygraceful
Instagram: http://instragam.com/reallygraceful
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