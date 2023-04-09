Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
(2/2) How To Evaluate Land For Homesteading (Curtis Stone)
194 views
channel image
ADAPT 2030 | Solar Minimum
Published Yesterday |
Shop nowDonate

🔻 https://freedomfarmers.com/op/finding-the-perfect-homestead-property-waitlist/link/9665/ Curtis Stone's Waitlist (Finding the Perfect Homestead Property)


🔻 Curtis Stone who you know (From the Farm) series and long ago the (Urban Farmer) and David DuByne talked about the most important aspects when choosing land to set up your homestead. What to avoid, and what to grab immediately.

(1/2) How To Evaluate Land For Homesteading (Curtis Stone): https://youtu.be/xjjGxIqR-9w




🎙️ LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A) Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight (EST) 🎙️ Streaming on eight platforms https://libertylinks.io/solarminimum


●▬▬ ADAPT 2030 MEMBERS ONLY Climate Preparedness Channels ▬▬●


🌎 https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030


🌎 https://www.subscribestar.com/adapt-2030Tip Jar via -


🌎 https://www.paypal.me/adapt2030


●▬▬ SUPPORT ADAPT 2030 by VISITING OUR SPONSORS ▬▬●


➡️ My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings

https://www.foodwithadapt2030.com


➡️ True Leaf Market Heirloom Seeds

https://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0xPRkdLQ0dLSUdOSw


📣 PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations 📣

Mini Ice Age Conversations: https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/

Keywords
gardeninghomesteadingpermacultureinflationsolutionscrop lossessustainabilitygrowing foodnew erafood pricescurtis stoneeconomic cyclescivilization cyclefertilizer priceseconomy and foodwhat comes nextimmediate outlooksurvive and thriveinsight and analysisinformed decisionshistorical cyclesfood and energyfinding homestead landpurchasing landland search

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket