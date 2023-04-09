(2/2) How To Evaluate Land For Homesteading (Curtis Stone)

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🔻 https://freedomfarmers.com/op/finding-the-perfect-homestead-property-waitlist/link/9665/ Curtis Stone's Waitlist (Finding the Perfect Homestead Property)
🔻 Curtis Stone who you know (From the Farm) series and long ago the (Urban Farmer) and David DuByne talked about the most important aspects when choosing land to set up your homestead. What to avoid, and what to grab immediately.
(1/2) How To Evaluate Land For Homesteading (Curtis Stone): https://youtu.be/xjjGxIqR-9w
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