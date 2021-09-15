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ON THE BIBLE SWEAR TO GOD YOU WENT TO THE MOON.........
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398 views • September 15, 2021
So how many people realized that not one astronaut would swear on the Bible that they ever went to the moon? I kind of always assumed they would have no problems doing this if they had actually.
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