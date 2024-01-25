Ed Dowd: "We're Being Ruled By Idiots"

(Jan 23, 2024) “We’re being ruled by idiots,” says former fund manager Edward Dowd.





The good news is, a lot of people have figured that out. “No one’s going to listen to the experts.”





“DEI has been a disaster. Basically, we’re being ruled by idiots. And it’s now becoming clear to all of us that the people who are issuing their orders and dictates, who are self-proclaimed ‘experts,’ really don’t know what they’re talking about. And that’s a good thing. So, I think there’s a lot of hope in that.”





Full interview of Ed Dowd by Seth Holehouse: https://rumble.com/v48ttth-ed-dowd-on-the-coming-political-financial-and-medical-chaos-in-2024.html





The Vigilant Fox: https://rumble.com/v492rn3-ed-dowd-were-being-ruled-by-idiots.html