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Covid-19 | Alerte vaccin ! Professeur Fourtillan, Docteurs Serge Rader et Christian Tal Schaller
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71 views • December 13, 2020
Le professeur Jean-Bernard Fourtillan, les docteurs Serge Rader et Christian Tal Schaller, ainsi que Monsieur Frédéric Chaumont nous mettent en garde vis-à-vis du/des vaccin(s) contre le Covid-19 à venir. Tout ce qui est dit, expliqué et montré dans cette vidéo est factuel. En plus de vos recherches personnelles, vous pourrez consulter tous les liens liés à cette vidéo sur le site :
http://www.verite-covid19.fr/
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http://www.verite-covid19.fr/
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Mon Twitter :
@MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
(en cours d’aménagement)
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