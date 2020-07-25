© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
07.25.2020 Melanin Adjacent
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • July 26, 2020
I'm sorry folks. She is emblamatic of what is wrong w this country. Whats the old saw,If you forget your history youre bound to repeat it? This is why you have the "Peaceful Protesting" Problems in the PNW today.
Thx for coming by and listening to my blather. Have a good one,
E.
Empire of the Summer Moon: https://amzn.to/3g4zAJa
3D Nude Girl Bottle Opener :https://amzn.to/32WKld4
As always all opinions are m own. I have no connections to any of the companies here.
As always I have no connections to any of these companies. All opinions are my own.
You can find me on the following social media sites but be warned. If it's me it's going to be more Anti-Social ;)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
Thx for coming by and listening to my blather. Have a good one,
E.
Empire of the Summer Moon: https://amzn.to/3g4zAJa
3D Nude Girl Bottle Opener :https://amzn.to/32WKld4
As always all opinions are m own. I have no connections to any of the companies here.
As always I have no connections to any of these companies. All opinions are my own.
You can find me on the following social media sites but be warned. If it's me it's going to be more Anti-Social ;)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.