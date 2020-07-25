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07.25.2020 Melanin Adjacent
Beer and Gear
Beer and Gear
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26 views • July 26, 2020
I'm sorry folks. She is emblamatic of what is wrong w this country. Whats the old saw,If you forget your history youre bound to repeat it? This is why you have the "Peaceful Protesting" Problems in the PNW today.
Thx for coming by and listening to my blather. Have a good one,
E.
Empire of the Summer Moon: https://amzn.to/3g4zAJa
3D Nude Girl Bottle Opener :https://amzn.to/32WKld4
As always all opinions are m own. I have no connections to any of the companies here.
As always I have no connections to any of these companies. All opinions are my own.
You can find me on the following social media sites but be warned. If it's me it's going to be more Anti-Social ;)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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