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Israel is Incapable of Coexistence With Other Nations
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- Trump's Motivation for Early Memorandum Signing (0:00)

- Historical Context and Critique of Zionism (1:21)

- Comparison of Zionism to Satanism (3:08)

- Trump's Potential Danger and Need for Protection (5:12)

- Call for Justice and Peace (8:18)


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