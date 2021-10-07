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Pfizer Whistleblower LEAKS Execs Emails EXPOSING Suppression of Covid Vax Info From Public
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122 views • October 07, 2021
Project Veritas
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Mission Statement
Investigate & expose corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions in order to achieve a more ethical & transparent society.
Core Values
MORAL COURAGE - Courage is the virtue that sustains all others. We choose to overcome our fears.
WE ARE ALL LEADERS - Turning people into leaders. Completed staff work. Ownership.
COLLABORATION - Best not to work in silos. No one individual is as smart as all of us.
RESILIENCE - Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent. Never, ever, ever give up. We don't let mistakes or setbacks discourage us. Pursue perfection, knowing full well you will never attain it.
MISSION DRIVEN - The best people are motivated by purpose. We are passionate and truly believe in our cause. We must be externally focused, not internally focused.
MAKE THE STATUS QUO DO THE IMPOSSIBLE - We move mountains. Failure is not an option. We do whatever it takes.
THE TIP OF THE SPEAR - We are a loss leader. We do not shy away from conflict or litigation.
More at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FUXGB5FzhPc
1.27M subscribers
Donate: https://www.projectveritas.com/donate
Get emails: https://confirmsubscription.com/h/j/E...
Follow:
Telegram: https://t.me/project_veritas
FB: https://www.facebook.com/ProjectVeritas
IG: https://www.instagram.com/project_ver...
Telegram: https://t.me/JamesOKeefeIII
IG: https://www.instagram.com/jamesokeefe...
Mission Statement
Investigate & expose corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions in order to achieve a more ethical & transparent society.
Core Values
MORAL COURAGE - Courage is the virtue that sustains all others. We choose to overcome our fears.
WE ARE ALL LEADERS - Turning people into leaders. Completed staff work. Ownership.
COLLABORATION - Best not to work in silos. No one individual is as smart as all of us.
RESILIENCE - Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent. Never, ever, ever give up. We don't let mistakes or setbacks discourage us. Pursue perfection, knowing full well you will never attain it.
MISSION DRIVEN - The best people are motivated by purpose. We are passionate and truly believe in our cause. We must be externally focused, not internally focused.
MAKE THE STATUS QUO DO THE IMPOSSIBLE - We move mountains. Failure is not an option. We do whatever it takes.
THE TIP OF THE SPEAR - We are a loss leader. We do not shy away from conflict or litigation.
More at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FUXGB5FzhPc
Keywords
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