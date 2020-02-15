Part 8 of 10 - Trump - The Fall of the Cabal

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Part 8: BEYOND KINGS & QUEENS
About the hunting parties of the European royal families & the elite, Pizzagate, Adrenochrome, survivor accounts, the English royal family, their connection with Jeffrey Epstein, the naked boy trying to escape from Buckinham Palace, the ITCCS, Kevin Annett, 50,000 murdered Canadian children, the evidence, the sacrific of children throughout the ages, the tradition of the red shoes. About Anthony Weiner’s laptop, his Life Insurance file, blackmail, and the murder of those who speak up…
Part 8 of 10
English spoken
Documentary by award winning researcher Janet Ossebaard
Music by Serge Narcisoff, Gothic Storm, Scott Buckley