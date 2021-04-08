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It All Makes Sense Now: The Real Reason Why Charlie Ward and The Team Love Mel K and Her Porno Past
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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443 views • April 08, 2021
Shoutout to YouTube's The Veritas Machine and his team of Grift Busters for exposing Charlie Ward and his Team of misinformation agents (there are several of them that have been set-up by an underworld of Disinformation Agents). You now have individuals, including Jordan Sather that have had enough of Robert David Steele, Juan O Savin, NinO Rodriguez, Scott McKay, Simon Parkes, etc. who are moving the goal posts in an effort to keep everyone believing that Donald Trump is about to be put back in to the Presidency. The grifting is so bad that they have a female under the psuedo-name Mel K (Melody Krell) parading around as a 'Truther'. The only thing that I want to say is: "If you are coming into this community and have 'Ghost Busting Ghosts' in your closet, the least that you can do is inform your audience that your past included the Porn Industry. Just to keep it real.

Related link:

Nitrovideo: Sexcapades
http://www.nitrovideo.com/title/5638/hollywood-sexcapades-pajama-club/

Related videos:

MARCH MADNESS: CHARLIE WARD TELLS MEL K HE SPOKE WITH 'Q' AND Q APPROVES OF WHAT HE IS DOING
Global Agenda BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KZudEcwJRsPZ/

Checkpoint Charlie Ward
The Veritas Machine
https://youtu.be/n5eZgk1Qucs

Grift Busters Show#2
The Veritas Machine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YQoevS_6Nwg

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