It All Makes Sense Now: The Real Reason Why Charlie Ward and The Team Love Mel K and Her Porno Past

Shoutout to YouTube's The Veritas Machine and his team of Grift Busters for exposing Charlie Ward and his Team of misinformation agents (there are several of them that have been set-up by an underworld of Disinformation Agents). You now have individuals, including Jordan Sather that have had enough of Robert David Steele, Juan O Savin, NinO Rodriguez, Scott McKay, Simon Parkes, etc. who are moving the goal posts in an effort to keep everyone believing that Donald Trump is about to be put back in to the Presidency. The grifting is so bad that they have a female under the psuedo-name Mel K (Melody Krell) parading around as a 'Truther'. The only thing that I want to say is: "If you are coming into this community and have 'Ghost Busting Ghosts' in your closet, the least that you can do is inform your audience that your past included the Porn Industry. Just to keep it real.Related link:Nitrovideo: SexcapadesRelated videos:MARCH MADNESS: CHARLIE WARD TELLS MEL K HE SPOKE WITH 'Q' AND Q APPROVES OF WHAT HE IS DOINGGlobal Agenda BitChuteCheckpoint Charlie WardThe Veritas MachineGrift Busters Show#2The Veritas MachineGlobal Agenda on Social MediaGlobalAgenda on GabGlobalAgenda on ParlerGlobal Agenda on TwitterGlobalAgenda@BitChuteGlobalAgenda @ BrighteonGlobalAgenda (YouTube)Global Agenda @RumbleGlobal Agenda @lbry.tvGlobal Agenda @OdyseeFlote.app