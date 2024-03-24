Create New Account
It's starting! Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos pushing FAKE MEAT agenda on the world _ Redacted News
Neroke-5
25 Subscribers
167 views
Published a day ago

Mirrored Content
Jeff Bezos will compete with Bill Gates to get you to eat fake meat! Why do these globalist billionaires want you to eat processed meat replacements so badly? They are using climate alarmism to get you to eat processed foods. Will you do it?

Keywords
newsjeff bezosglobalismfake meatbill gates

