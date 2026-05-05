Ted Cruz is now looking to pass anitmetism laws in the United States similar to the United Kingdom

Ted Cruz says one of the biggest issues in America right now is the rise of antisemitism, which he calls an “existential threat” to him and his party.

Cruz says he is terrified of influencers who have turned against Israel.

Cruz believes the fight against antisemitism is about the soul of the United States and the soul of the Republican Party.

https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/2051378739859345688

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