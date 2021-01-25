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02 Deutschland und Europa ist ein neuer Held geboren - Dr. Fiechtner in Erfurt am 23.01.2021
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639 views • January 25, 2021
Unerschrocken spricht Dr. Heinrich Fiechtner am 23. Januar 2021 in Erfurt. Die Polizei vor Ort griff nicht ein, verweigerte Merkel und ihren Handlangern die Gefolgschaft. Dieser Mann lässt bei den verlorenen Menschen wieder Mut zum eignen Leben aufkommen.
Bücher, CDs. DVDs, Kombinationen:
http://floda.net/veritas/
Weiterführende Dokumentation stets unter:
http://concept-veritas.com/nj/sz/hauptseite.htm
und
http://www.concept-veritas.com/nj/deutsch.htm
Bücher, CDs. DVDs, Kombinationen:
http://floda.net/veritas/
Weiterführende Dokumentation stets unter:
http://concept-veritas.com/nj/sz/hauptseite.htm
und
http://www.concept-veritas.com/nj/deutsch.htm
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