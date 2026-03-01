⚡️The moment the Iranian missile fell in the "Beit Shemesh" settlement, west of Jerusalem.

(Several photos) Israel continues to transport the bodies and injured people hit by the Iranian missile in Beit Shimsh.

One thing to note regarding today’s strikes in Beit Shemesh:

Sdot Micha Airbase, the “secretive” Israeli Air Force missile base and storage depot, officially known as Wing 2 or Area 209, whose existence Israel neither confirms nor denies, is located at 31°44′19″N 34°55′10″E, right next to Beit Shemesh in the Jerusalem District.

The base is widely believed to house Jericho-series ballistic missiles (IRBMs/ICBMs) and possibly nuclear warheads.

Former Iranian President Ahmadinejad was killed in a US and Israeli attack in Tehran, the ILNA agency reported.

Official Iranian authorities have not yet confirmed this.

Many are asking for visuals of the recent Iranian attack on Israel. At the moment, verified visuals are not publicly available. Information coming out of Israel is currently very limited due to strict censorship and security restrictions, so there is little confirmed footage to share.