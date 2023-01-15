L'infinie puissance du cœur

Baptist de Pape, un jeune avocat, choisit d’abandonner une carrière florissante quand il sent l'appel spirituel pour enquêter sur l'incroyable puissance du coeur et comment elle peut nous conduire à notre véritable but dans la vie. Cette quête l’a emmené à travers le monde. - Retrouvez : Deepak Chopra, Eckhart Tolle, Paulo Coelho, Neale Donald Walsch, Marianne Williamson, Jane Goodall, Isabel Allende, Gary Zukav, Maya Angelou, Ruediger Schache, Michael Bernard Beckwith, Joe Dispenza, Linda Francis, John Gray, Rollin McCraty, Howard Martin, Marci Shimoff, Dean Shrock.
cf. https://www.lateledelilou.com/STFR-L-infinie-puissance-du-coeur-Baptist-de-Pape_a1527.html
et https://ondevraitenparler.wordpress.com/2015/01/04/linfinie-puissance-du-coeur/
