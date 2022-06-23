Ep. 727 – Ron DeSantis Unveils Plan To Save American Universities From Leftist Indoctrination

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We take a look at a leaked plan from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, that some say could provide the blueprint to restoring American universities to their former glory without progressive politics.
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