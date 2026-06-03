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REMEMBER THIS BUNCH OF SCUMBAGS PUSHING THE COVIDIOCRACY❓
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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This behavior is strange, and they continued to push this injection even after the CDC admitted that it doesn't stop transmission. Because evidence and facts about the products didn't matter, and neither did the harm they cause. So let's just call it what it was: the COVID injection rollout was the largest and most reckless medical experiment ever forced on humanity, and we are seeing the consequences everywhere. These injections should have been removed from the market the second a child died, and some other conditions included Guillain-Barré syndrome, acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, transverse myelitis, encephalitis, myelitis, encephalomyelitis, meningoencephalitis, meningitis, encephalopathy, convulsions/seizures, stroke, narcolepsy and cataplexy, anaphylaxis, acute myocardial infarction, myocarditis/pericarditis, autoimmune disease, pregnancy and birth outcomes, other acute demyelinating diseases, non-anaphylactic allergic reactions, thrombocytopenia, disseminated intravascular coagulation, venous thromboembolism, arthritis and arthralgia/joint pain, Kawasaki disease, Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, and vaccine-enhanced disease.


#covid #ArrestFauci #vaccine #lies #reactions #injuries #accountability #CrimesAgainstHumanity


Source: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1EM3PeB6Vk/

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epic failplandemiccovidiocracymulti pronged attackvaxtards
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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