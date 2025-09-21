Economic collapse: US plans to dump massive $37 trillion debt with crypto reset

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Credits to ITM Trading
According to the Russian government, the United States, which is the second beast of Revelation 13:11-16, plans to dump its massive $37 trillion debt with crypto reset. This will lead to a new digital monetary system followed by the enforcement of the Vatican beast’s mark.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org
Email: [email protected]