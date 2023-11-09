Little Boy Found a Weird Box in The Forest. When His Grandma Opened It, She Cried!

Incredible Stories





Nov 8, 2023





A boy finds a mysterious wooden box deep in the woods in the coldest winter Oregon has seen in years. He struggles to pry the box open, and instead of smashing the hinges he rushes home with it. Along the way he thinks the box might hide something inside, but the sounds and movements he feels suddenly halt, convincing him he is just imagining things. At home, when his grandmother finally looks inside, she bursts into heart-wrenching sobs. What they do next could mean the difference between life and death for whatever lies inside that box.





↓ ↓ Keep Reading!↓ ↓ --





Sources: https://pastebin.com/

Music: Bensounds/Youtube Library





Incredible stories wants to bring via actual true stories education and entertainment to all English viewers. We publish top 10, top 5, trending stories, storytime, stories in english and interesting stories. We are inspired by channels like Wonderbot, Extreme Trends and Did You Know to make these types of video’s. Do you have an idea for a video topic? Let us know in the comments!





Subscribe so that you won’t miss our recommended stories whenever we publish a new video! Grab some popcorn and get ready for the best and most interesting stories on Youtube!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pVdx6q13gaQ