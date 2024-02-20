Create New Account
A Little Boy Collects Money so Him and his Mum Can Leave the War Zone & Angry Idiot Ukrainian Man
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 14 hours ago

Ukrainian children are "Russian collaborators" according to an angry Ukrainian military:

◾️In Druzhkovka under the control of the Ukrainian army a little boy collects money so him and his mum can leave the war zone. Where are they planning to leave for? To Krasnodar, in the Russian federation. That's enough for the Ukrainian militant to send threats to the family.

russia ukraine russian ukrainian smo

