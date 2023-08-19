Create New Account
FIRE POWER! with Mario Murillo and Todd Coconato I "Wars and Rumors of Wars" - 8-2-23
Todd Coconato — The Remnant
On this powerful episode of FIRE POWER, Todd and Mario discuss the recent Trump indictment, how Iraq broke its covenant with US, Supernatural discernment, Divine strategy and much more!

"You will hear of wars and rumors of wars, but see to it that you are not alarmed. Such things must happen, but the end is still to come. 7 Nation will rise against nation and kingdom against kingdom. There will be famines and earthquakes in various places. 8 All these are the beginning of birth pains". -Matthew 24 6-8

mariomurillo.org
pastortodd.org

Keywords
trumpgodjesusfire powerrumors of warsmario murillotodd coconatoremnant news

