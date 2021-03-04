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Watch SPLC Caught Red-Handed Fabricating News
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191 views • March 04, 2021
Alex Jones shows the full documentary clip the SPLC claims was 'leaked' showing 'evidence' that Alex Jones hates Trump. The ran with the story even after they were sent a link to the documentary 'You Can't Watch This', available now in the Infowars Store: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60402ecefa2dc62a5eed12df
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