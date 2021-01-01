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Victory awaits God's saints through Jesus Christ!
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30 views • January 01, 2021
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The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on July 22, 2020.
Victory has a name and it’s Jesus! Holiness has a name and it’s Jesus. Righteousness has a name and it’s Jesus. Your Creator and Saviour has a name and it’s Jesus. God manifested in the flesh has a name and it’s Jesus. The Lord of Lords and King of Kings has a name and it’s Jesus. The Word has a name and it’s Jesus.
As faithful and obedient followers of Christ, we have hope through the Lord Jesus Christ Who is our King, Lord, Saviour and God. As faithful and obedient followers of Christ, we have victory through the Lord Jesus Christ Who is our King, Lord, Saviour and God.
In Matthew 4:1-11, the Lord Jesus Christ was victorious over satan, the enemy of Christ and of man, after the holy Son of God rebuked the devil. Jesus Christ was also victorious over satan, the enemy of Christ and of man, when Christ rose from the dead on the third day through the Almighty, Merciful and Loving God the Father. Nothing can defeat the Word Who became flesh, the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua, and NOTHING ever will. He was and will always be victorious. Nothing and no one can or will ever defeat Him because He is God. Victory with Jesus Christ is guaranteed as long as you are faithful and obedient to Him and His holy written word as per Revelation 14:12 and Revelation 22:14!
Victory awaits God’s faithful and obedient saints at the glorious return of the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua in 1 Thessalonians 4:16-17, where it is written, For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first: Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord.
To all Muslims, Jews, Hindus, atheists and agnostics, please pay close attention to what you’re about to hear from the last chapter in the last book of the Bible, chapter 22 in the book of Revelation, which identifies Jesus Christ as God, which speaks of His victory, His long awaiting appearing, His kingdom and His victorious saints of whom you can be part of but ONLY if you accept Jesus Christ as your Lord, God, Creator, Saviour and King.
You can free yourself from your religion which has done nothing for you but to separate your from your Saviour, Jesus Christ and turn to Jesus Christ Who can be your Everything, if you allow Him to. You can be victorious through the Lord Jesus Christ through faith and obedience in Him and His holy law of love, His ten commandments as they are found in Exodus 20:3-17. Imagine! You can be a saint of God but this is ONLY possible through Jesus Christ...and only through Jesus Christ, Who is the Way, the Truth and the Life, can you be with the Almighty, All-Powerful, Merciful and Loving God the Father. The decision is up to you. Please make the right choice.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines. For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on July 22, 2020.
Victory has a name and it’s Jesus! Holiness has a name and it’s Jesus. Righteousness has a name and it’s Jesus. Your Creator and Saviour has a name and it’s Jesus. God manifested in the flesh has a name and it’s Jesus. The Lord of Lords and King of Kings has a name and it’s Jesus. The Word has a name and it’s Jesus.
As faithful and obedient followers of Christ, we have hope through the Lord Jesus Christ Who is our King, Lord, Saviour and God. As faithful and obedient followers of Christ, we have victory through the Lord Jesus Christ Who is our King, Lord, Saviour and God.
In Matthew 4:1-11, the Lord Jesus Christ was victorious over satan, the enemy of Christ and of man, after the holy Son of God rebuked the devil. Jesus Christ was also victorious over satan, the enemy of Christ and of man, when Christ rose from the dead on the third day through the Almighty, Merciful and Loving God the Father. Nothing can defeat the Word Who became flesh, the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua, and NOTHING ever will. He was and will always be victorious. Nothing and no one can or will ever defeat Him because He is God. Victory with Jesus Christ is guaranteed as long as you are faithful and obedient to Him and His holy written word as per Revelation 14:12 and Revelation 22:14!
Victory awaits God’s faithful and obedient saints at the glorious return of the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua in 1 Thessalonians 4:16-17, where it is written, For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first: Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord.
To all Muslims, Jews, Hindus, atheists and agnostics, please pay close attention to what you’re about to hear from the last chapter in the last book of the Bible, chapter 22 in the book of Revelation, which identifies Jesus Christ as God, which speaks of His victory, His long awaiting appearing, His kingdom and His victorious saints of whom you can be part of but ONLY if you accept Jesus Christ as your Lord, God, Creator, Saviour and King.
You can free yourself from your religion which has done nothing for you but to separate your from your Saviour, Jesus Christ and turn to Jesus Christ Who can be your Everything, if you allow Him to. You can be victorious through the Lord Jesus Christ through faith and obedience in Him and His holy law of love, His ten commandments as they are found in Exodus 20:3-17. Imagine! You can be a saint of God but this is ONLY possible through Jesus Christ...and only through Jesus Christ, Who is the Way, the Truth and the Life, can you be with the Almighty, All-Powerful, Merciful and Loving God the Father. The decision is up to you. Please make the right choice.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines. For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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