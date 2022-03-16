This Is The Answer To Everything

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Follow along: https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com...
Freedom from Tyranny comes from
Freedom from sin.
A lot of video shows, talk on and on and on about the problem, the bad guys. When teaching history or white papers they talk like sinners, evil people are most most powerful people in the Universe. Lying, cheating, stealing, falsely accusing others is the most powerful force. It isn't. It is weakness. Strength is in doing and being good, honest, truthful, fair and just.
But also letting all society knowing that sin is a human weakness. Sin is not being lead by the Holy Spirit. It is not cussing, smoking and drinking. If men are lead by the Holy Spirit they will not sin.
Jesus Christ filled men with a passion, boldness, Love, power and gave them a sound mind not to fear. Jesus Christ Liberated them from fear of death, from lies, from evil men. Jesus fills his children with wisdom that only comes from him. Divine wisdom is coupled to divine power. Truth that only comes from hearing God's Holy Spirit, voice. Galatians Chapter 5 Liberty Book.
What is the Battle? A Singular Unified Victory
https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2022/02/what-is-battle-singular-unified-victory.html
LIVE every Friday at 7:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News, see contact list below! On Facebook, Clout Hub, DLive, Twitch, Friday on Brighteon 6:00pm
Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian" commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.
Contact, Social Media & ALL Platforms Info:
Website: resistancechicks
https://www.resistancechicks.com/
sign up for our e-mail for notifications and newsletters
Resistance Chicks
P.O. Box 107
Milford, OH 45150
E-mail: [email protected]
PARLER Leah: @ResistanceChicks
PARLER Michelle: @Masfaith3
Some of our shorter clips can be found and edited by ELTV Reel On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/ELTV Support them on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/eltv_reel
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical, Financial, or legal advice.