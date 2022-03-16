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This Is The Answer To Everything
Resistance Chicks
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130 views • March 16, 2022
Blogger: America's Covenant is With God : Malachi Tithe Silver Dime
Follow along: https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com...
Freedom from Tyranny comes from
Freedom from sin.
A lot of video shows, talk on and on and on about the problem, the bad guys. When teaching history or white papers they talk like sinners, evil people are most most powerful people in the Universe. Lying, cheating, stealing, falsely accusing others is the most powerful force. It isn't. It is weakness. Strength is in doing and being good, honest, truthful, fair and just.
But also letting all society knowing that sin is a human weakness. Sin is not being lead by the Holy Spirit. It is not cussing, smoking and drinking. If men are lead by the Holy Spirit they will not sin.
Jesus Christ filled men with a passion, boldness, Love, power and gave them a sound mind not to fear. Jesus Christ Liberated them from fear of death, from lies, from evil men. Jesus fills his children with wisdom that only comes from him. Divine wisdom is coupled to divine power. Truth that only comes from hearing God's Holy Spirit, voice. Galatians Chapter 5 Liberty Book.
What is the Battle? A Singular Unified Victory
https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2022/02/what-is-battle-singular-unified-victory.html
LIVE every Friday at 7:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News, see contact list below! On Facebook, Clout Hub, DLive, Twitch, Friday on Brighteon 6:00pm
Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian" commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.

Contact, Social Media & ALL Platforms Info:
Website: resistancechicks
https://www.resistancechicks.com/
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Resistance Chicks
P.O. Box 107
Milford, OH 45150
E-mail: [email protected]
PARLER Leah: @ResistanceChicks
PARLER Michelle: @Masfaith3
Some of our shorter clips can be found and edited by ELTV Reel On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/ELTV Support them on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/eltv_reel

Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical, Financial, or legal advice.
Keywords
holy spiritfederal reservecryptoilluminatitithegreg reesemalachi 2 and 3americas covenant is with god2 chronicles 7 13 5god hates divorcesilver dime
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