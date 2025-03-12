BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Saban's Iznogoud (1998, Playstation)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
8 views • 1 month ago

Saban's Iznogoud (also known as Iznogoud - Deviens Calife à la Place du Calife, Saban's Isnogud or Saban's Iznogoedh) is a platformer developed and published by French company Microids. It was only released in Europe. The game also came out for PC.

The game is based on the TV series of the same name, which in turn is based on the French comic sries Iznogoud. Iznogoud is set in ancient Bagdad, as inthe 1001 Nights tales, which is ruledby the fat, jolly, gullible and naive caliph Haroun El Poussah. Iznogoud is the name of the Grand Vizier and the protagonist of the comic. Iznogoud is caricature of bad guys and the evil Grand Vezier from various 1001 Nights tales. His whole revolves around his ultimate goal to overthrow the caliph and become caliph in his place. He constantly plots and sets up schemes to get rid of the caliph, but they always miss and backfire on him.

The game itself presents no story. Iznogoed is thrown in various levels around the world. He needs to to find a switch that unlocks the exit, then go to the exit, within a time limit. If you collect enough coins in the level, you get a password for the next level. Coins are also used as a weapon, Iznogoud can throw them at enemies. Other weapons are bombs and dynamite, but these are rare. Extra lives can be found in the levels, as well as green flasks for health and hour glasses for additional time.

playstationplatformermicroidsiznogoud
