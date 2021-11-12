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Caso: Astroworld 2021/ Ritos, Portales y Control Mental
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81 views • November 12, 2021
Las autoridades de Houston Texas están investigando las 8 muertes de jóvenes en un concierto bajo circunstancias misteriosas. Los medios masivos acusan a los organizadores por negligencia, pero las declaraciones de los organizadores levantan dudas de lo que verdaderamente sucedió.
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