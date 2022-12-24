X22 SPOTLIGHT | Kash Patel - The FBI Colluded to Overthrow The US Government, the House Has the Ability To Get It All

Kash Patel-The FBI Colluded To Overthrow The US Government,The House Has The Ability To Get It AllToday’s Guest: Kash Patel
Kash Patel served as the former Chief of Staff to Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller and is responsible for leading the Secretary’s mission at the Department, including his executive staff and providing counsel to the Secretary on all matters concerning the Department’s operations. Kash oversaw the execution of several of President Donald J. Trump’s top priorities.
Kash begins the conversation talking about how he was investigated while he was investigating the Russia hoax. The FBI is behind the fake Steele Dossier, hiding the Hunter Biden laptop, and manipulating the elections. The FBI overthrew the US Government. The House has the ability to get it all and expose the [DS].
