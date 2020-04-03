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REAL TRUTH about MMS - Is it possible to kill the Corona Virus? Please share!
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611 views • April 03, 2020
It's OK to question what you see or hear in mainstream media. Is it possible to believe that they tell a narrative, supporting their agenda perhaps on behalf of corporate sponsors? MMS has been smeared and attacked by mainstream media as BLEACH, Snake Oil, Quakery to scare you, and yet you will never hear the healing testimonies. Is it because it costs very little and could help healing without the need for costly medicines? Is the health industry still helping people, or are pharmaceutical companies only out to make money? Why is MMS having such an impact and yet the average person has never heard of it? What does you gut tell you about Big Pharma? Please watch and share this short video. Information is the way to knowledge. Is it possible that early evidence has shown that it kills the Corona Virus? You decide.
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