COVID VAX: BEFORE AND AFTER - WORLDWIDE

This is probably the most definitive study of the impact of the experimental Covid 19 injections on every country in the world. The study shows, based on detailed empirical evidence, that post-injection Covid deaths have been 75% higher in the year since C19 injection roll-out across the globe. The countries that have suffered the most are those that have had the highest rates of the experimental drug injection.

Who could make a claim that the vaccine saved any lives, let alone millions and expect to be taken seriously when 95% of the countries of the world have the same or worse outcomes after the mass-injecting of their citizens?

Is the COVID vaccine effective at anything? Or, is it the worst, experimental medical intervention in the history of civilization?