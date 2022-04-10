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Freedom Fest Sunshine Coast! Senator Malcolm Roberts.
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80 views • April 10, 2022
Freedom Fest Sunshine Coast. 9th April, 2022.
At a windswept Cotton Tree Park on the Sunshine Coast, Qld, Australia people gathered in solidarity for freedom, uniting to build communities and to help raise awareness about the medical tyranny and corrupt govt we all suffer from in Australia.
Qld Senator Malcolm Roberts, One Nation (ON).
Malcolm is one of only a handful of politicians in this country actually working in the best interests of the people. He's been extremely busy lately working with other likeminded pollies exposing the absolute corruption in our govt and the dangers of the experimental gene therapy known as the covid jab.
In this clip he talks about the A,B,C & D's of the state and federal government's handling of the 'pandemic'.
'The govt is treasonous, whadya gonna do about it?'
'The Greens are working in line with the World Economic Forum and are the tail that wags the dog'
'VOTE THEM OUT!'
From Malcolm's personal message to the people of Queensland and Australia;
"Australia's capacity to embrace its riches and talent has been eroded over time. I am committed to optimising our productive capacity by removing excessive government intervention"
Twitter - https://twitter.com/MRobertsQLD/
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/malcolmrobertsonenation/
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/senatormalcolmroberts/
Website - https://www.malcolmrobertsqld.com.au/
Email - [email protected]
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All rights reserved.
At a windswept Cotton Tree Park on the Sunshine Coast, Qld, Australia people gathered in solidarity for freedom, uniting to build communities and to help raise awareness about the medical tyranny and corrupt govt we all suffer from in Australia.
Qld Senator Malcolm Roberts, One Nation (ON).
Malcolm is one of only a handful of politicians in this country actually working in the best interests of the people. He's been extremely busy lately working with other likeminded pollies exposing the absolute corruption in our govt and the dangers of the experimental gene therapy known as the covid jab.
In this clip he talks about the A,B,C & D's of the state and federal government's handling of the 'pandemic'.
'The govt is treasonous, whadya gonna do about it?'
'The Greens are working in line with the World Economic Forum and are the tail that wags the dog'
'VOTE THEM OUT!'
From Malcolm's personal message to the people of Queensland and Australia;
"Australia's capacity to embrace its riches and talent has been eroded over time. I am committed to optimising our productive capacity by removing excessive government intervention"
Twitter - https://twitter.com/MRobertsQLD/
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/malcolmrobertsonenation/
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/senatormalcolmroberts/
Website - https://www.malcolmrobertsqld.com.au/
Email - [email protected]
Join Roobs' Flyers:
Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens/
Website - roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
* Subscribe to our new magazine! See website for details or email [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
All rights reserved.
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