https://gettr.com/post/p2gxkiz1bd6
2023年5月12日Ava on MIKE CRISPI UNAFRAID
主持人播放了一段听证会视频，发言人说加拿大的各级政府已经全方位被中共的代理人渗透，包括Brian Mulroney, Justin Trudeau。
On May 12, 2023, Ava on MIKE CRISPI UNAFRAID
The host played a video of the hearing. The speaker said that all levels of government in Canada have been infiltrated by agents of the CCP, including Brian Mulroney and Justin Trudeau.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #nfsc
#mosenglish #moschinese
#takedowntheccp
@mikecrispi @theeman0924 @NFSCSpeaks @S7Gril
