Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The speaker said that all levels of government in Canada have been infiltrated by agents of the CCP, including Brian Mulroney and Justin Trudeau
197 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 16 hours ago |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p2gxkiz1bd6

2023年5月12日Ava on MIKE CRISPI UNAFRAID

主持人播放了一段听证会视频，发言人说加拿大的各级政府已经全方位被中共的代理人渗透，包括Brian Mulroney, Justin Trudeau。


On May 12, 2023, Ava on MIKE CRISPI UNAFRAID

The host played a video of the hearing. The speaker said that all levels of government in Canada have been infiltrated by agents of the CCP, including Brian Mulroney and Justin Trudeau.

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #nfsc

#mosenglish #moschinese

#takedowntheccp

@mikecrispi @theeman0924 @NFSCSpeaks @S7Gril



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket