Appleseed Prep - 1. Course Preview

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This is my first "speak to the camera lens" course. If the series gets some traction, I will consider doing an improved version. So be sure to leave feedback and I will try to suck less when I redo the series.
Ambidextral Gunfighter
http://www.ambgun.com