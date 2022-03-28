Student from Shanxi University of Finance and Economics down with a heart attack

A student from a college in Shanxi revealed that after a girl from Shanxi University of Finance and Economics had a sudden heart attack on the playground, the ambulance haven’t been allowed to enter the school to rescue her on the grounds of the pandemic, delaying about 25 minutes, which eventually led to the girl’s death after the incident.the school did nothing and even prevented the incident from spreading on social media in order to play it down. The whistleblower said：“ As a new age youth, I am full of hope for the society, but the school actually did something like this, I am shocked that there are actually school leaders in this world like this. Therefore, I implore your newspaper to spread this incident so that more people can understand the truth of the incident and give justice to this dead student.”