Here We Go! Bill Gates, Johns Hopkins, & The WHO Just Simulated Another Pandemic

Chief Nerd
Published December 10, 2022
https://rumble.com/v201c7c-here-we-go-bill-gates-johns-hopkins-and-the-who-just-simulated-another-pand.html
Almost 3 years to the day, the same people behind Event 201 just completed a desktop simulation for a new Enterovirus originating near Brazil. The virus has a higher fatality rate than COVID-19 and disproportionately affects children.
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/exercises/2022-catastrophic-contagion/index.html
