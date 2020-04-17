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I'm Gonna Get You Sucka! Propagating Tomatoes The Lazy Way - Also Update On The Coming Food Shortage
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53 views • April 17, 2020
Want to turn one tomato plant into a bunch of Tomato plants? I show you a super easy and lazy way to propagate and multiple your tomatoes. I also share an update on the coming food shortage.
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If you want a woodcarving [email protected]
Support the show by using these links before you shop on Amazon
Amazon United States - http://amzn.to/2nxjgol
Amazon Canada - http://amzn.to/2ouAkA3
Amazon UK - http://amzn.to/2nBWKeN
BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lupotv/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dr...
Dtube - https://d.tube/#!/c/drlupo
MeWe - https://www.mewe.com/i/tarrin.lupo
LBRY - Download LBRY - https://lbry.io/ - (after installed click this) https://open.lbry.io/@LupoTV
Spee.ch - https://spee.ch/@LupoTV
Join Minds here to support this channel https://www.minds.com/register;referr...
(Once you join Minds, find me here) - https://www.minds.com/LupoTV
Steemit - https://steemit.com/@drlupo
DLive - https://www.dlive.io/#/user/drlupo
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/LupoTV
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