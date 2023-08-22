CANADA IS NOW THE HOME OF AFRICAN RIOTS

Eritreans Start A Soccer Riot With Guns and Knives In Edmonton Alberta Canada - Police Have to Announce the RIOT ACT
Africa is LOADED with political strife and problems and Eritrea is one of the worst for that kind of inter-tribal wars that supposedly they escaped, but could not wait to bring to the City of Edmonton, 12000KM away.
WHY leave a war-torn nation only to start the SAME WAR here?
Well, since Canadians are sitting back and allowing this to happen daily, it is only a matter of time before their war becomes YOUR WAR. Don't say I didn't warn you.
