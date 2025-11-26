Despite the peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump, the parties involved are not reducing the intensity of hostilities. On the night of November 25, Russian troops launched a combined missile and drone attack on Kyiv. The main targets were heat and power generation facilities. This attack forms part of Russia’s strategy to destroy Ukraine’s vital infrastructure before winter sets in.

Relative calm currently prevails along most of the front line. As of November 26, intense fighting was taking place on only a few sections of the front.

Despite the Ukrainian army’s successful counterattack on the Dobropillia salient the previous day, the situation in this area remains uncertain. Intense fighting continues in the Shakhovo area.

Regardless of the future outcome of the fighting, the Russian forces have achieved their main goal. The breakthrough in the Dobropillia area has tied up the Ukrainian army’s reserves. Units in Pokrovsk were unable to receive reinforcements in time. This resulted in the city’s rapid fall.

The situation for the Ukrainian garrison under siege in Mirnograd is deteriorating day by day. On November 25, Russian forces made gains in the south-east of the city. Ukrainian troops were forced closer to the city center. Attempts to relieve the besieged troops have been abandoned, leaving the Ukrainian forces with no motivation to continue fighting.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the assault on Novopavlivka is virtually complete. Once the settlement has been cleared, the Russian army will advance into operational space.

The situation for the Ukrainian army remains difficult in the Gulyaipole area. If the operational reserves being transferred from Pokrovsk do not arrive in time, the situation could become critical.

To the northeast of the city, the Russian army has expanded its offensive bridgehead. The area under their control around the previously captured village of Zatishye has increased. This will enable Russian assault groups to advance on a broader front towards the urban buildings of Gulyaipole.

One distinctive feature of the city is its location in a low-lying area. Russian troops advancing from the south-east occupy the dominant heights. This tactical advantage enables them to control much of the city with their firepower.

The front line in the Ukrainian conflict has stabilized somewhat at this stage. One of the key sections of the front line right now is Gulyaipole. The armies of the conflicting parties are now focusing their main efforts on the southern section. There is a race to transfer reserves. The battle for Gulyaipole will be won by whichever side can transfer more troops from Pokrovsk.

