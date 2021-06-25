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Is keto diet BAD for you
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22 views • June 25, 2021
In today's program we are going to share the science behind the keto diet and address the nuances and considerations as to whether or not this is the right plan for you.
Before we get into what the keto diet is lets make sure we understand the background of ketosis and how our body uses energy.
Before we get into what the keto diet is lets make sure we understand the background of ketosis and how our body uses energy.
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