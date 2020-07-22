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Odd Squad Conspiracy Club (Covid, commie coup/riots, BLM/racism, aliens, etc)
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9 views • July 22, 2020
*Controversial and politically incorrect*
The Odd Squad Conspiracy Club members discuss Covid hoax, masks/vaccines, the riots that are really a commie coup & the president's right to quell rebellion, Black Lives Matter (BLM) and racism, threats against Tucker Carlson (silence the opposition), aliens, and oh, so much more.
Recorded July 21, 2020
Tina Foster is an attorney and author - Auriga Books & plasticmacca.blogspot.com
Michael W. Hall is the Paranormal Lawyer and founder of the UFOiTeam.
Brian Snoddy is an expert on the JFK assassination.
Margaret Bartley is the President of the Seattle Metaphysical Library.
Miss Marple is a false-flag researcher.
The Odd Squad Conspiracy Club members discuss Covid hoax, masks/vaccines, the riots that are really a commie coup & the president's right to quell rebellion, Black Lives Matter (BLM) and racism, threats against Tucker Carlson (silence the opposition), aliens, and oh, so much more.
Recorded July 21, 2020
Tina Foster is an attorney and author - Auriga Books & plasticmacca.blogspot.com
Michael W. Hall is the Paranormal Lawyer and founder of the UFOiTeam.
Brian Snoddy is an expert on the JFK assassination.
Margaret Bartley is the President of the Seattle Metaphysical Library.
Miss Marple is a false-flag researcher.
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