A Couple Parables About How to get to Heaven.. as Jesus Said it!!!

How do we get to heaven? Is it by listening to Paul, Moses, or how about your pastor? No, it's by listening and following Jesus!





This video shows exactly why Jesus used parables and why they are a great tool for weeding out insincere people. It explains two parables from Jesus about what heaven is like and how to get there. Are you willing to what it tkes to get to heaven, to obey Jesus? Are you a follower of Jesus or just a fan??