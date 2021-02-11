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WEDNESDAY - FEBRUARY 10, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: https://bit.ly/3cIDzN0
EP 2318-6PM WILL MITCH McCONNELL & GOP FINALIZE THE COUP & CONVICT TRUMP?
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is signaling to fellow Republicans that the final vote on Donald Trump’s impeachment is matter of conscience and that senators who disputed the constitutionality of the trial could still vote to convict the former president, according to three people familiar with his thinking. The Kentucky Republican has also suggested that he hasn’t made up his mind how he’ll vote, two of the people said, even though he voted Tuesday to declare it unconstitutional for the Senate to hear the case against a former president. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/16910
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