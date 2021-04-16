Part 2b Setting the FOUNDATION Indorse/return the birth certificate, establish security entitlement

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Expanding on Part 2, here is Part 2b of this four-part series: Indorse and return the birth certificate, Establish a security entitlement. Part 1: https://youtu.be/BmI_X78iNEI Part 2: https://youtu.be/-zSTFClGV9A Part2b: https://youtu.be/MgqNT1381QE 🕶 Find us: Go to 👉🏼 http://restorethekingdomofgod.blogspot.com/ 👈🏼 for details about and to order our Reclaim your Securities information package. You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmcm... Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/adam... Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ad... 👨🏼🦳🎧 Video content, editing and mastermind: Vic Beck 🎬 🎨 Vic’s video Designer and creative production: Andi 💕 🎸🎶 Music: Easy Going by David Fesliyan, Royalty free music from https://www.FesliyanStudios.com Photo: Edward Lear Painting image by David Mark from Pixabay Please hit the thumbs up, like and share this video 👍🏼🎬