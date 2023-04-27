Really Done Here

Please take time to review these older videos of mine and the links provided in the descriptions. These were done back when I could do more editing and contain the information that has gotten me banned on YouTube and censored elsewhere...
Shot or Not We All Clot
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2ViCaAvGO8K8/
Targeted Individuals
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rTmtO9miRWEk/
The End of Time
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5Xk939Qhf817/
Once To Die
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k3rQUMii2vNV/
I Love a Good Movie
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eTkpi5Go6Idf/
I mentioned this in my "Binary Solution" video...
