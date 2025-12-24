Michelle Obama - Banned Surgery for Kids - Trump Kennedy Center

Michelle Obama says 'we have to pick leaders' who don't rob women of their femininity





Former first lady covered topics included in her new book 'The Look,' focusing on how women are perceived by society





Former first lady Michelle Obama said that "we have to pick leaders" who do not "rob" women of their "femininity," a topic that she writes about in her new book "The Look."





During an exclusive interview with MS NOW's Jonathan Capehart, the former first lady discussed two quotes from her book — both focused on how women are perceived by society — and what could be done to prevent those issues from continuing.





https://www.foxnews.com/media/michelle-obama-says-we-have-pick-leaders-dont-rob-women-femininity









Michelle Obama scolds women Trump voters, stirs controversy with claim about women’s health





Former First Lady Michelle Obama is facing backlash after saying that creating life is “the least” of what a woman’s reproductive system does.





On the latest episode of the podcast “IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson,” the former first lady and her brother were joined by OB/GYN Dr. Sharon Malone, whose husband, Eric Holder, served as Attorney General under former President Barack Obama.





During the discussion, the former first lady lamented that women’s reproductive health “has been reduced to the question of choice.”





“I attempted to make the argument on the campaign trail this past election was that there’s just so much more at stake and because so many men have no idea about what women go through,” Obama said.





https://nypost.com/2025/05/31/us-news/michelle-obama-facing-backlash-over-claim-about-womens-reproductive-health/









Over 200 House Dems vote against criminalizing transgender surgery for kids

Four Republicans voted against the bill, while three Democrats supported it





More than 200 House Democrats voted against a bill aimed at criminalizing transgender medical treatment for minors Wednesday evening.





The bill passed in a 216-211 vote that had some bipartisan crossover.





Three Democrats — Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas; Don Davis, D-N.C.; and Henry Cuellar, D-Texas — voted with Republicans for the bill.





Four Republicans — Mike Kennedy, R-Utah; Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa.; Gabe Evans, R-Colo.; and Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., voted against it.





https://www.foxnews.com/politics/over-200-house-dems-vote-against-criminalizing-transgender-surgery-kids









We Must Fight the Sexualization of Children by Adults





Childhood used to be a time of innocence. But as our culture has become more and more sexualized, children have become the casualties of adult exploitation.





The New York Times just reported that more than 45 million online photos and videos of children being sexually abused were reported by tech companies, more than double what they found the previous year.





In culture, education, and health care, American children also are increasingly targeted for sexual messages, images, and themes at younger ages. Sometimes, this is even supported by taxpayer money through government-led initiatives.





Our culture is saturated with sexual content that was once considered too risqué for children, and social media has accelerated the spread of pornography to young viewers.





https://www.heritage.org/marriage-and-family/commentary/we-must-fight-the-sexualization-children-adults









Trump's name added to Kennedy Center following unanimous board vote to rename historic building





Crews spotted installing signage as website header changes to 'Trump Kennedy Center'





https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trumps-name-added-kennedy-center-following-unanimous-board-vote-rename-historic-building