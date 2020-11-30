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Nov.30, 2020, Miles Guo: CNOOC operates large-scaled espionage operations in overseas ports and surrounding CCP’s embassies and consulates, working together with CCP “China” or “Sino” construction companies to built and operate espionage and military facilities and money-laundry network; CCP has reached out its espionage and military arms to the U.S.’ global important facilities vis CNOOC and other similar espionage platforms - the CCP has launched a quasi-war against the U.S. 8 years ago; if CCP attacks Taiwan, the only solution for the U.S. is: speedy speedy decapitation strike(s)
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