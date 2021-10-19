BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Low Dose Naltrexone- Interview with Dr. Sarah Zielsdorf and Linda Elsegood
Mercola
Mercola
362 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
78 views • October 19, 2021
In this interview, we review some of the remarkable benefits of low-dose naltrexone (LDN), including the surprising benefits of microdosed LDN. The two experts featured in this interview are Linda Elsegood, a Briton who founded the LDN Research Trust1 in 2004, and Dr. Sarah Zielsdorf, who has a medical practice in the Chicago area in the U.S.

• Low-dose naltrexone, an opiate antagonist, can benefit most autoimmune and chronic pain conditions
• LDN is also being used as an adjunct for cancer. Research by professor Angus George Dalgleish and Dr. Wei Lou showed LDN could bring cancer cells into remission using pulsed dosing
• When microdosed, LDN can help potentiate long-term users of opioids, allowing them to reduce their dependence and lower their required opioid dose
• Naltrexone only briefly blocks the opioid receptor. Its chief clinical benefit is in the rebound effect, which includes an upregulation of your immune system and subsequent reduction in inflammation
• Other conditions being treated with LDN include Lyme disease and its co-infections, fibromyalgia, SIBO, restless leg syndrome, depression, dermatological issues and even infertility

Read the full article here https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/11/29/low-dose-naltrexone-benefits.aspx?cid_source=bitchute&;cid_medium=video&cid=articles_low-dose-naltrexone-interview-with-dr-sarah-zielsdorf-and-linda-elsegood

Subscribe for the latest health news: http://bit.ly/2qLgWRW

Visit our website: http://bit.ly/2CA9VGn

Listen to our podcasts: http://bit.ly/2X87Z18

Subscribe to our Bitchute channel: http://bit.ly/2VoirD2

Visit our shop: https://shop.mercola.com/

Find us on Social Media
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p-front/dr.josephmercola
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drmercola
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mercola
Keywords
mercolaldn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Report: Atrazine Contaminates More Than 25% of U.S. Rivers and Streams

Report: Atrazine Contaminates More Than 25% of U.S. Rivers and Streams

Iva Greene
Spicy Foods Linked to Health Benefits in Western Science and Traditional Chinese Medicine

Spicy Foods Linked to Health Benefits in Western Science and Traditional Chinese Medicine

Coco Somers
Millions of older Americans may be treating drug side effects with more drugs

Millions of older Americans may be treating drug side effects with more drugs

Cassie B.
Review: Mulberry May Reshape Gut Bacteria, Influence Metabolism; Human Data Lacking

Review: Mulberry May Reshape Gut Bacteria, Influence Metabolism; Human Data Lacking

Edison Reed
Peanut Consumption Tied to Lower Type 2 Diabetes Risk, Study Finds

Peanut Consumption Tied to Lower Type 2 Diabetes Risk, Study Finds

Coco Somers
COVID Was the Warm-Up: The Global Energy Sabotage Is the Real Kill Switch

COVID Was the Warm-Up: The Global Energy Sabotage Is the Real Kill Switch

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy