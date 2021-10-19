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Low Dose Naltrexone- Interview with Dr. Sarah Zielsdorf and Linda Elsegood
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78 views • October 19, 2021
In this interview, we review some of the remarkable benefits of low-dose naltrexone (LDN), including the surprising benefits of microdosed LDN. The two experts featured in this interview are Linda Elsegood, a Briton who founded the LDN Research Trust1 in 2004, and Dr. Sarah Zielsdorf, who has a medical practice in the Chicago area in the U.S.
• Low-dose naltrexone, an opiate antagonist, can benefit most autoimmune and chronic pain conditions
• LDN is also being used as an adjunct for cancer. Research by professor Angus George Dalgleish and Dr. Wei Lou showed LDN could bring cancer cells into remission using pulsed dosing
• When microdosed, LDN can help potentiate long-term users of opioids, allowing them to reduce their dependence and lower their required opioid dose
• Naltrexone only briefly blocks the opioid receptor. Its chief clinical benefit is in the rebound effect, which includes an upregulation of your immune system and subsequent reduction in inflammation
• Other conditions being treated with LDN include Lyme disease and its co-infections, fibromyalgia, SIBO, restless leg syndrome, depression, dermatological issues and even infertility
Read the full article here https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/11/29/low-dose-naltrexone-benefits.aspx?cid_source=bitchute&;cid_medium=video&cid=articles_low-dose-naltrexone-interview-with-dr-sarah-zielsdorf-and-linda-elsegood
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• Low-dose naltrexone, an opiate antagonist, can benefit most autoimmune and chronic pain conditions
• LDN is also being used as an adjunct for cancer. Research by professor Angus George Dalgleish and Dr. Wei Lou showed LDN could bring cancer cells into remission using pulsed dosing
• When microdosed, LDN can help potentiate long-term users of opioids, allowing them to reduce their dependence and lower their required opioid dose
• Naltrexone only briefly blocks the opioid receptor. Its chief clinical benefit is in the rebound effect, which includes an upregulation of your immune system and subsequent reduction in inflammation
• Other conditions being treated with LDN include Lyme disease and its co-infections, fibromyalgia, SIBO, restless leg syndrome, depression, dermatological issues and even infertility
Read the full article here https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/11/29/low-dose-naltrexone-benefits.aspx?cid_source=bitchute&;cid_medium=video&cid=articles_low-dose-naltrexone-interview-with-dr-sarah-zielsdorf-and-linda-elsegood
Subscribe for the latest health news: http://bit.ly/2qLgWRW
Visit our website: http://bit.ly/2CA9VGn
Listen to our podcasts: http://bit.ly/2X87Z18
Subscribe to our Bitchute channel: http://bit.ly/2VoirD2
Visit our shop: https://shop.mercola.com/
Find us on Social Media
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p-front/dr.josephmercola
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drmercola
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mercola
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